Dr. Brian Grady, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Brian Grady, MD is an Urology Specialist in Daly City, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Ahmc Seton Medical Center, California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Thomas J Mcgeoy MD1850 Sullivan Ave Ste 300, Daly City, CA 94015 Directions (650) 209-0661
Golden Gate Urology1 Shrader St Ste 400, San Francisco, CA 94117 Directions (415) 861-0600
Golden Gate Urology Inc45 Castro St Ste 165, San Francisco, CA 94114 Directions (415) 861-0600
- Ahmc Seton Medical Center
- California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Excellent caring & incredibly competent
About Dr. Brian Grady, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1417018813
Education & Certifications
- University Ca Sf School Of Med
- Dartmouth College
- Princeton University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grady has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grady accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grady works at
Dr. Grady has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grady on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grady speaks Spanish and Tagalog.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Grady. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grady.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grady, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grady appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.