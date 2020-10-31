See All Urologists in Daly City, CA
Dr. Brian Grady, MD

Urology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brian Grady, MD is an Urology Specialist in Daly City, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Ahmc Seton Medical Center, California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal and St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Grady works at San Francisco Vein Center in Daly City, CA with other offices in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Thomas J Mcgeoy MD
    1850 Sullivan Ave Ste 300, Daly City, CA 94015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 209-0661
  2. 2
    Golden Gate Urology
    1 Shrader St Ste 400, San Francisco, CA 94117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 861-0600
  3. 3
    Golden Gate Urology Inc
    45 Castro St Ste 165, San Francisco, CA 94114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 861-0600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ahmc Seton Medical Center
  • California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal
  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Bladder Infection

Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Distention Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy - Epispadias - Cloacal Exstrophy Complex Chevron Icon
Bladder Immaturity Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Papilloma Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Cystitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Female Incontinence Chevron Icon
Female Urinary Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Green Light Photovaporization of the Prostate (PVP) Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Leakage of Urine Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Malignant Tumor Chevron Icon
Nephrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Pediatric Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Penile Diseases Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Penis Tourniquet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Penoscrotal Transposition Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Prolapsed Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 1 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 10 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 11 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 14 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 2 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 3 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 4 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 5 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 6 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 7 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 8 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 9 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - X-Linked 1 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - X-Linked 2 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary -12 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary -13 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary -15 Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostate Radioactive Seed Implants Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prostatic Malacoplakia Associated With Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prostatic Stromal Proliferations of Uncertain Malignant Potential Chevron Icon
Prostatic Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Pubovaginal Sling Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexual Desire Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Stone Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urachal Cancer Chevron Icon
Urachal Cyst Chevron Icon
Uremia Chevron Icon
Uremic Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Uremic Frost Chevron Icon
Ureteral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Urethral Obstruction Sequence Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urethral Syndrome Chevron Icon
Urethritis Chevron Icon
Urge Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Outflow Obstruction Chevron Icon
Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Tumor Chevron Icon
Urinary Urgency Chevron Icon
Urine Retention Chevron Icon
Urogenital Adysplasia Chevron Icon
Urogenital Adysplasia, Hereditary Chevron Icon
Urologic Malignancies Chevron Icon
Urological Trauma Chevron Icon
Urosepsis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 31, 2020
    Excellent caring & incredibly competent
    Michael Clark — Oct 31, 2020
    About Dr. Brian Grady, MD

    Urology
    29 years of experience
    English, Spanish and Tagalog
    1417018813
    Education & Certifications

    University Ca Sf School Of Med
    Dartmouth College
    Princeton University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Grady, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grady has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grady accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Grady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grady has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grady on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Grady. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grady.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grady, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grady appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

