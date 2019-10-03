Dr. Brian Greenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Greenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Greenberg, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Agoura Hills, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.
Dr. Greenberg works at
Locations
-
1
Brian K Greenberg MD Inc29525 Canwood St Ste 250, Agoura Hills, CA 91301 Directions (818) 735-5555
-
2
Tarzana18370 Burbank Blvd Ste 307, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 996-6000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Greenberg?
Dr. Greenberg is a true expert, that is both extremely caring, and super knowledgable. some of the best bedside manner i've seen.
About Dr. Brian Greenberg, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1821023201
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenberg works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.