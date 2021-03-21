See All Urologists in Saint Clair Shores, MI
Dr. Brian Guz, MD

Urology
2.3 (31)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Brian Guz, MD

Dr. Brian Guz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.

Dr. Guz works at Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C. in Saint Clair Shores, MI with other offices in Utica, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Guz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C.
    20952 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 200, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 771-4820
  2. 2
    Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C.
    11051 Hall Rd Ste 200, Utica, MI 48317 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 254-5759

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint John Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy
  • Henry Ford Macomb Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence
Bladder Cancer
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Epididymitis
Hypogonadism
Overactive Bladder
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Hydrocele
Kidney Stones
Prostate Cancer
Balanitis
Chronic Prostatitis
Kidney Infection
Phimosis
Prostate Cyst
Prostatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Ureteral Stones
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Hesitancy
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Biofeedback
Bladder Diverticulum
Bowenoid Papulosis
Chemotherapy
Chordee
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Electrical Nerve Stimulation
Electrical Stimulation
Endoscopic Laser Therapy
Erectile Dysfunction
Erectile Dysfunction Diagnosis and Management
Female Urinary Stress Incontinence
Hernia
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT)
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Infection, Acute
Orchitis
Paraphimosis
Pelvic Pain
Penile Cancer
Penile Implants
Premature Ejaculation
Priapism
Pubovaginal Sling
Radiation Therapy
Scrotal Diseases and Disorders
Stress Incontinence
Testicle Disorders
Testicular Cancer
Testosterone Deficiency
Ureterocele, Congenital
Ureteropelvic Junction Obstruction
Urethral Diverticulum
Varicocele
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Mar 21, 2021
    I was a patient of Dr. Guz for 5 + years. He was always friendly, funny and professional. The practice in Utica is very busy but they do there best to help you promptly
    Christine — Mar 21, 2021
    About Dr. Brian Guz, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174588487
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Undergraduate School

    Dr. Brian Guz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Guz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Guz accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Guz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Guz has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Guz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

