Dr. Brian Guz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Guz, MD
Dr. Brian Guz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Dr. Guz works at
Dr. Guz's Office Locations
Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C.20952 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 200, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions (586) 771-4820
Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C.11051 Hall Rd Ste 200, Utica, MI 48317 Directions (586) 254-5759
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I was a patient of Dr. Guz for 5 + years. He was always friendly, funny and professional. The practice in Utica is very busy but they do there best to help you promptly
About Dr. Brian Guz, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1174588487
Education & Certifications
- The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- University of Michigan Medical School
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guz accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guz has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Guz speaks Arabic.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Guz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guz.
