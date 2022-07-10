Overview of Dr. Brian Haas, MD

Dr. Brian Haas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Haas works at Boutique Eye Orlando in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.