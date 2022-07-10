See All Ophthalmologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Brian Haas, MD

Ophthalmology
3.3 (69)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brian Haas, MD

Dr. Brian Haas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Haas works at Boutique Eye Orlando in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Haas' Office Locations

    Boutique Eye Orlando
    415 Briercliff Dr, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 841-1490

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Blepharitis
Blepharitis

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 69 ratings
    Patient Ratings (69)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (26)
    Jul 10, 2022
    Just thought I would check to see if Dr. Hass was still practicing. Twenty years ago I heard about him down in the Florida Keys. I was dealing with BEB and seeing numerous doctors who had no idea what I was talking about. In 2003 Dr. Haas performed a limited myectomy on both my eyes. Nineteen years later I still have the condition but I am able to keep my eyes open thanks to him and his knowledge of the condition. I owe this guy big time. He gave me my life back.
    Mike Woodhouse — Jul 10, 2022
    About Dr. Brian Haas, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1568490084
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Manhattan Eet Hospital
    Internship
    • Overlook Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Haas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haas has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    69 patients have reviewed Dr. Haas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haas.

