Dr. Brian Haas, MD
Dr. Brian Haas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Haas' Office Locations
Boutique Eye Orlando415 Briercliff Dr, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 841-1490
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Just thought I would check to see if Dr. Hass was still practicing. Twenty years ago I heard about him down in the Florida Keys. I was dealing with BEB and seeing numerous doctors who had no idea what I was talking about. In 2003 Dr. Haas performed a limited myectomy on both my eyes. Nineteen years later I still have the condition but I am able to keep my eyes open thanks to him and his knowledge of the condition. I owe this guy big time. He gave me my life back.
About Dr. Brian Haas, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan Eet Hospital
- Overlook Hosp
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Harvard Medical School
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Haas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haas has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Haas speaks Spanish.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Haas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.