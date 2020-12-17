Dr. Brian Haines, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haines is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Haines, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Haines, MD
Dr. Brian Haines, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Avon, OH.
Dr. Haines' Office Locations
Avon - Richard E. Jacobs Health Center33100 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Avon, OH 44011 Directions (216) 353-0181Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome doctor. Really listens and explains things to you. Very caring.
About Dr. Brian Haines, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haines has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haines accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Haines. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haines.
