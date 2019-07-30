Overview of Dr. Brian Hale, MD

Dr. Brian Hale, MD is an Urology Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They completed their residency with Emory University



Dr. Hale works at Urology Specialists of West Florida in Palm Harbor, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL and New Port Richey, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.