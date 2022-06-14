Dr. Brian Hameroff, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hameroff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Hameroff, DPM
Overview of Dr. Brian Hameroff, DPM
Dr. Brian Hameroff, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Seminole, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Hameroff works at
Dr. Hameroff's Office Locations
-
1
West Central Podiatry Assocs10863 Park Blvd Ste A, Seminole, FL 33772 Directions (727) 398-6650
- 2 5800 49th St N Ste 103, Saint Petersburg, FL 33709 Directions (727) 398-6650
-
3
Nano Life Pl.1609 Pasadena Ave S Ste 2N, South Pasadena, FL 33707 Directions (727) 398-6650
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hameroff?
I was very impressed with Dr. Hameroff he put me at ease and explained everything in detail to me and treated me like I mattered. I do not hesitate to recommend him.
About Dr. Brian Hameroff, DPM
- Podiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1720031941
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hameroff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hameroff accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hameroff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hameroff works at
Dr. Hameroff has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hameroff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hameroff. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hameroff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hameroff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hameroff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.