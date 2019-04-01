Overview of Dr. Brian Hamm, DPM

Dr. Brian Hamm, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bloomington, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Stewart Memorial Community Hospital and UnityPoint Health - Trinity Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hamm works at McLean County Foot And Ankle in Bloomington, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.