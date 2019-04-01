Dr. Brian Hamm, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Hamm, DPM
Overview of Dr. Brian Hamm, DPM
Dr. Brian Hamm, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bloomington, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Stewart Memorial Community Hospital and UnityPoint Health - Trinity Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hamm works at
Dr. Hamm's Office Locations
Mclean County Foot & Ankle Ltd.3801 General Electric Rd Ste 4, Bloomington, IL 61704 Directions (309) 662-9001Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
McLean County Foot And Ankle1505 Eastland Dr Ste 250, Bloomington, IL 61701 Directions (309) 663-6338
Hospital Affiliations
- Stewart Memorial Community Hospital
- UnityPoint Health - Trinity Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hamm is the “real deal” as both a doctor and surgeon! He has operated on me twice and the results have been amazing! He listens to me, his staff supports me, and I would strongly recommend him if you have Podiatric issues!
About Dr. Brian Hamm, DPM
- Podiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1235101619
Education & Certifications
- Winona Memorial Hospital
- Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School
- Eastern Illinois University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamm has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamm works at
Dr. Hamm has seen patients for Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hamm speaks French and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamm. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.