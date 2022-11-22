See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Melbourne, FL
Dr. Brian Hamzavi, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (13)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brian Hamzavi, MD

Dr. Brian Hamzavi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Hamzavi works at Total Spine and Orthopedics in Melbourne, FL with other offices in Titusville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hamzavi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Total Spine and Orthopedics
    1344 S Apollo Blvd Ste 200B, Melbourne, FL 32901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 499-4646
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Total Spine Titusville
    494 N Washington Ave Bldg 4, Titusville, FL 32796 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 499-4646

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Knee Sprain
Broken Arm
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Knee Sprain
Broken Arm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Brian Hamzavi, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750647020
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DREXEL UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Hamzavi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamzavi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hamzavi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hamzavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamzavi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamzavi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamzavi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamzavi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

