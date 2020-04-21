Overview

Dr. Brian Hanlon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital.



Dr. Hanlon works at Florida Heart Associates in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Cape Coral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.