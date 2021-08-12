Dr. Brian Hard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Hard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Hard, MD
Dr. Brian Hard, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Redmond and Floyd Medical Center.
Dr. Hard works at
Dr. Hard's Office Locations
Harbin Clinic Neurosciences550 Redmond Rd NW, Rome, GA 30165 Directions (706) 233-8512
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Redmond
- Floyd Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hard had thoroughly reviewed my chart before my first appointment, and was prepared to discuss my challenges and potential next steps. He was a good listener and seems committed to figuring out what the real problem is. He was very professional and pleasant.
About Dr. Brian Hard, MD
- Neurology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1225216864
Education & Certifications
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hard has seen patients for Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.