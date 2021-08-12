Overview of Dr. Brian Hard, MD

Dr. Brian Hard, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Redmond and Floyd Medical Center.



Dr. Hard works at Harbin Clinic, LLC in Rome, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.