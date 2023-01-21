See All Cardiologists in Phoenix, AZ
Super Profile

Dr. Brian Hardaway, MD

Cardiology
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Brian Hardaway, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.

Dr. Hardaway works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix - Transplant
    5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 660-9006
  2. 2
    Scottsdale - Transplant
    13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 660-9006

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing
Cardiac Imaging
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing
Cardiac Imaging

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 21, 2023
    Dr Hardaway has been amazing! Caring, smart, understanding and gave me every bit of info I needed.
    MW — Jan 21, 2023
    About Dr. Brian Hardaway, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1720032402
    Education & Certifications

    • CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
    • University of Michigan
    • University of Michigan
    • CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic Hospital

