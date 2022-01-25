Dr. Brian Harle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Harle, MD
Dr. Brian Harle, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University.
Seven Oaks Women's Center7711 Louis Pasteur Dr Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 692-9500
Seven Oaks Women's Center9842 Westover Hills Blvd Ste 115, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 692-9500
Seven Oaks Women's Center Boerne134 Menger Spgs Ste 1280, Boerne, TX 78006 Directions (210) 692-9500
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Harle is a wonderful physician. He's pleasant, caring and communicates effectively with his patients.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Texas Technical University
