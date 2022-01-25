Overview of Dr. Brian Harle, MD

Dr. Brian Harle, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University.



Dr. Harle works at Seven Oaks Women's Center in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Boerne, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.