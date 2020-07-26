Overview

Dr. Brian Heaberlin, MD is an Allergy Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Allergy, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Marshall University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.



Dr. Heaberlin works at Lexington Medical Center in West Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.