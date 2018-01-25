Dr. Brian Heaton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heaton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Heaton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Heaton, MD
Dr. Brian Heaton, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ogden, UT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center and Mckay Dee Hospital.
Dr. Heaton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Heaton's Office Locations
-
1
Intermountain Urology4403 Harrison Blvd Ste 4400, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (385) 317-7069Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Mckay Dee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- PEHP
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heaton?
I found Dr. Heaton, to be open and forthright in answering all my questions. His staff was equally helpful. my office visits were on time and prompt. He was not hurried in our private meeting. He ask and was interested if I had any questions regarding my TURP procedure. procedure day happened exactly as explained to me. I received a pre-procedure visit from both he and the anesthesiologist to ask of any concerns I might have. Post procedure also went exactly as explained. Follow up was the best.
About Dr. Brian Heaton, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1245248236
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heaton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heaton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heaton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heaton works at
Dr. Heaton has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Kidney Infection and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heaton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Heaton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heaton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heaton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heaton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.