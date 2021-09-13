Dr. Brian Heil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Heil, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Heil, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Butler, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital, UPMC Passavant - Cranberry and UPMC Passavant - McCandless.
Dr. Heil works at
Locations
-
1
Premier Plastic Surgery901 E Brady St, Butler, PA 16001 Directions (724) 933-1800
-
2
Brian Vassar Heil, MD100 Siena Dr Ste 295, Pittsburgh, PA 15241 Directions (412) 835-5550Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
-
3
Brian Vassar Heil, MD14000 Perry Hwy, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (724) 933-1800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clair Hospital
- UPMC Passavant - Cranberry
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heil?
Dr Heil is a CLASS ACT! He also has an amazing staff… I’m a little over 2 weeks post op & am very happy with how I look!! I know I have time left to heal, and I anticipate the end results!! The kindness and compassion Dr Heil shows his patients is how I wish EVERY doctor/surgeon was. He restored my faith in cosmetic surgery. I feel like me again!!! Dr Heil is the BEST!! I thank you and your amazing staff for making me feel great again. He is so personable and answered every question honestly and ended up making me look better than I wanted to be!!! I HIGHLY RECOMMEND DR HEIL to anyone interested in any type of cosmetic procedure. From consultation till day of surgery till present day, ALL staff has treated me amazing!! THANK YOU DR HEIL & STAFF!!!
About Dr. Brian Heil, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1457382269
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- St Vincent College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heil has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heil works at
86 patients have reviewed Dr. Heil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.