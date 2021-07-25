Dr. Brian Helfand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Helfand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Helfand, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Helfand, MD
Dr. Brian Helfand, MD is an Urology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Glenbrook Hospital.
Dr. Helfand's Office Locations
Glenview2180 Pfingsten Rd Ste 3000, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 503-3000
NorthShore Medical Group7900 Rollins Rd # 1100, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 503-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Helfand is the best. I had two urologists, from a non-North Shore hospital, indicate that I was going to lose one of my kidneys due to blockage from kidney stones. Dr. Helfand called me to talk about my situation. I asked if he could see me. I was able to make an appointment quickly. After reviewing my scan DVD, Dr. Helfand told me that unless he can prove something scientifically, he would not be willing to make the prediction such as the other urologists. We scheduled a surgery. After 2 3/4 hours in surgery, Dr. Helfand removed the huge stone and other stones blocking my kidney. The kidney was saved and now has function. Dr. Helfand's beside manner is outstanding. He is down-to-earth, friendly, and highly skilled. I would trust my life with Dr. Helfand!
About Dr. Brian Helfand, MD
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851551782
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Urology
