Dr. Brian Hendricks, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.2 (5)
Call for new patient details
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brian Hendricks, MD

Dr. Brian Hendricks, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Hendricks works at Group Health TriHealth Physician Partners in West Chester, OH with other offices in Cincinnati, OH and Fairfield Township, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hendricks' Office Locations

    Group Health TriHealth Physician Partners
    8040 PRINCETON GLENDALE RD, West Chester, OH 45069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 246-7000
    Bethesda Diagnostics - Kenwood
    8240 Northcreek Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 853-9000
    Good Samaritan Western Ridge
    6949 Good Samaritan Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45247 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 853-9000
    Butler County Medical Center
    3125 Hamilton Mason Rd, Fairfield Township, OH 45011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 893-8109

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda North Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 26, 2022
    I have struggled with sleep apnea for years. My sleep quality has improved so much since getting the Inspire implant, I couldn't recommend it enough! Surgery went great with fairly minimal recovery.
    GS — Jul 26, 2022
    About Dr. Brian Hendricks, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548527849
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

