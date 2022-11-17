Dr. Brian Hendricks, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hendricks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Hendricks, DO
Dr. Brian Hendricks, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences|Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences|KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED|KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.
Midwest Medical Specialists PA5330 N Oak Trfy Ste, Kansas City, MO 64118 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I saw Dr. Hendricks in the hospital after I was admitted for complications from another surgeon. He was such a wonderful provider and managed my care very well. I cannot express my gratitude enough. I wish I had seen him first!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1770748931
- Freeman Health Systems
- Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences|Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences|KS UNIV OF MED &amp; BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED|KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
