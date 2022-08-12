Overview of Dr. Brian Henry, MD

Dr. Brian Henry, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Plattsburgh, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.



Dr. Henry works at The University Of Vermont Health Network in Plattsburgh, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.