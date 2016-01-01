See All Hematologists in Charleston, SC
Dr. Brian Hess, MD

Hematology
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Brian Hess, MD

Dr. Brian Hess, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Hess works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Pancytopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hess' Office Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Hollings Cancer Center
    86 Jonathan Lucas St Fl 3, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Pancytopenia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Pancytopenia
Acute Leukemia
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Bleeding Disorders
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Erythropoietin Test
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant)
Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neutropenia
Plasmapheresis
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Burkitt's Lymphoma
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Hemophilia
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Leukocytosis
Lymphocytosis
Lymphoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia)
Thalassemia
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vitamin B Deficiency
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews

    About Dr. Brian Hess, MD

    • Hematology
    • English
    • Male
    • 1770898900
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
    • Hematology and Medical Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Hess, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hess works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Hess’s profile.

    Dr. Hess has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Pancytopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hess on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Hess has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hess.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hess, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hess appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

