Dr. Brian Higgins, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brian Higgins, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Lancaster, OH. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Fairfield Medical Center.
Fairfied Medical Center2384 N Memorial Dr, Lancaster, OH 43130 Directions (740) 689-4935Monday7:00am - 3:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
- Fairfield Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
