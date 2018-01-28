See All Hematologists in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Brian Hill, MD

Hematology & Oncology
3.8 (4)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Brian Hill, MD

Dr. Brian Hill, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Hill works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Acute Leukemia and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hill's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Main Campus
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 353-0164
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Acute Leukemia
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 28, 2018
    Dr. Hill is terrific. He makes quick, good decisions based on the latest medical developments, while always maintaining his sense of humor. Understanding the outcomes of the most recent genetics trials, he avoids ineffective or dangerous treatments. Thanks to Dr. Hill my CLL, complicated by a mutation to the dreaded 17(p) deletion, is now in deep remission. There is no minimal residual disease. I am lucky to be alive and lucky to have Dr. Hill.
    KIRTLAND — Jan 28, 2018
    About Dr. Brian Hill, MD

    • Hematology & Oncology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1013199058
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Hill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hill has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Acute Leukemia and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

