Overview of Dr. Brian Hill, MD

Dr. Brian Hill, MD is an Urology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.



Dr. Hill works at American Professional Associates in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Canton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.