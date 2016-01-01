Dr. Brian Hoch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Hoch, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Hoch, MD
Dr. Brian Hoch, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Hoch works at
Dr. Hoch's Office Locations
-
1
Sumner Place Pt. PC16 Sumner PL, Brooklyn, NY 11206 Directions (718) 336-9500Monday8:00am - 11:00pmTuesday8:00am - 11:00pmWednesday8:00am - 11:00pmThursday8:00am - 11:00pmFriday8:00am - 11:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:00pmSunday8:00am - 11:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hoch?
About Dr. Brian Hoch, MD
- Nephrology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1215049325
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoch works at
Dr. Hoch has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.