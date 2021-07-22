Dr. Brian Hogan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hogan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Hogan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Hogan, MD
Dr. Brian Hogan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They graduated from University of Birmingham and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hogan works at
Dr. Hogan's Office Locations
Alabama Neurology & Sleep Medicine100 Rice Mine Road Loop Ste 301, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406 Directions (205) 344-5395
Hospital Affiliations
- Dch Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I wrote a review earlier and I would like to apologize! I said you could not get any help with problems when you tried to call office. It turns out that they were working on my problem all the time and I just didn't know. The only thing that I would change is letting patient know that you did recieve their message and was addressing it. Thanks for solving our problem.
About Dr. Brian Hogan, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1679677298
Education & Certifications
- University of Birmingham
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hogan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hogan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hogan has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hogan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hogan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hogan.
