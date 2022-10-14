Dr. Brian Hoh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Hoh, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Hoh, MD
Dr. Brian Hoh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Uf Health Shands Hospital.
Dr. Hoh's Office Locations
UF Health1600 SW Archer Rd Fl 1, Gainesville, FL 32610 Directions (352) 273-9400
UF Health Neurosurgery - Neuromedicine Hospital1505 SW Archer Rd, Gainesville, FL 32608 Directions (352) 273-6990
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Shands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brian Hoh thankfully scheduled me within days of reviewing my CT scan. He came highly recommended by a friend and I am happy to pass on my strong recommendation as well. Dr. Hoh proved to be a caring and honest communicator, personable, a great listener and empathetic to my concerns, and obviously an extremely capable surgeon! My follow-up appointments were always on time. He has been thorough and answered my questions honestly, calmly and encouragingly. I feel blessed to have been in his care for my serious brain aneurysm. He is a miracle worker and saved my life!
About Dr. Brian Hoh, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoh has seen patients for Brain Aneurysm, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.