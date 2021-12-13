Dr. Holly has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Holly, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Holly, MD
Dr. Brian Holly, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Holly works at
Dr. Holly's Office Locations
1
Johns Hopkins Children's Center1800 Orleans St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 614-1047Wednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
2
Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center4940 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224 Directions (410) 614-1047Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Mercy Medical Center301 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD 21202 Directions (410) 614-1047Tuesday8:00am - 3:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Holly performed a PAE on me in August. The procedure went perfect and he was able to treat both sides. He was very personable and a pleasure to work with.
About Dr. Brian Holly, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1386846277
Education & Certifications
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Holly has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Holly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holly.
