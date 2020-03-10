Overview of Dr. Brian Holmes, MD

Dr. Brian Holmes, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine and is affiliated with Meritus Medical Center and Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital.



Dr. Holmes works at Parkway Neuroscience & Spine Institute in Hagerstown, MD with other offices in Chambersburg, PA and Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.