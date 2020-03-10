See All Neurosurgeons in Hagerstown, MD
Dr. Brian Holmes, MD

Neurosurgery
4.8 (128)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Brian Holmes, MD

Dr. Brian Holmes, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine and is affiliated with Meritus Medical Center and Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital.

Dr. Holmes works at Parkway Neuroscience & Spine Institute in Hagerstown, MD with other offices in Chambersburg, PA and Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Holmes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Parkway Neuroscience & Spine Institute
    17 Western Maryland Pkwy Ste 100, Hagerstown, MD 21740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 797-9240
  2. 2
    Parkway Neuroscience/Spine Institute
    22 St Paul Dr Ste 102, Chambersburg, PA 17201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Parkway Neuroscience and Spine Institute
    194 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste C, Frederick, MD 21702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 797-9240

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Meritus Medical Center
  • Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    Mar 10, 2020
    I was very pleased to get back in with Dr. Holmes. He completed a spinal fusion 12 years ago and I am now having some different issues. He shows compassion and professionalism while listening to my concerns. He takes the time to show me visually what my issues are and answer any questions I may have. As far as I am concerned, his is the best in his field in our area. He is worth the wait if you can't get in to see him immediately. He specifically requested a certain doctor to give me my back injections as part of my treatment. I appreciate his overseeing my care enough to do so.
    Rachael Bean — Mar 10, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Brian Holmes, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1457371809
    Education & Certifications

    • George Washington Univesity Med Ctr
    • Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
    • Dartmouth-Hitchcock MC
    • Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine
    • Neurosurgery
