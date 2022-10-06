Overview of Dr. Brian Horsman, MD

Dr. Brian Horsman, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Surprise, AZ. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Dalhousie University Faculty Of Medicine.



Dr. Horsman works at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Surprise in Surprise, AZ with other offices in Goodyear, AZ, Phoenix, AZ and Sun City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.