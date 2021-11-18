Dr. Brian Hudson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hudson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Hudson, DO
Overview of Dr. Brian Hudson, DO
Dr. Brian Hudson, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Spring Hill, FL. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine|Nova Southeastern University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital and HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital.
Dr. Hudson's Office Locations
Neurospine8468 Northcliffe Blvd, Spring Hill, FL 34606 Directions (352) 605-1895
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Fortified Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hudson did my surgery and I am very exited that my pain is gone. Wasn't informed I might have to stay in the hospital an extra day and was not prepared so I'm mentioning this so others will be prepared. Surgery after 2 days did what it was supposed to do and soreness is going away fast.
About Dr. Brian Hudson, DO
- Neurosurgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine|Nova Southeastern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hudson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hudson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hudson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hudson has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hudson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Hudson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hudson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hudson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hudson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.