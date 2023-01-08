Dr. Brian Hughes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Hughes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Hughes, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway and Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.
Dr. Hughes works at
Locations
-
1
Premier Gastrenterology10915 N Rodney Parham Rd Ste B, Little Rock, AR 72212 Directions (501) 227-8000Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hughes?
I have presented twice over the years with out of the norm issues. But the most significant was last Jan. When I presented with bad stomach pains. My husband, also a MD told him of my shortness of breath and together they felt a cardiac work up was needed. He immediately referred me to Evan Watts at Baptist. Within 3 weeks I was in the cath lab with an 80% LAD blockage. Saved my life. Stomach pain continued and he has been running every test imaginable. He is now referring me to a surgeon. He never quits. He is determined to find the source of the problem. He is personable, caring and a fantastic physician.
About Dr. Brian Hughes, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1518181775
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hughes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hughes works at
Dr. Hughes has seen patients for Gastritis, Constipation and Gastroparesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hughes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.