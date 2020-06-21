See All Hematologists in Hollywood, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Brian Hunis, MD

Hematology & Oncology
4.6 (32)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Brian Hunis, MD

Dr. Brian Hunis, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Universidad Maimonides and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Hunis works at Memorial Cancer Institute in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Aventura, FL and Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hunis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Hematology & Oncology
    1150 N 35th Ave Ste 330, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-5721
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Memorial Cancer Institute
    20801 Biscayne Blvd Ste 203, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 691-3259
  3. 3
    Memorial Division of Hematology & Oncology
    801 N Flamingo Rd Ste 103, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 691-3270

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lung Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Lymphoma Evaluation
Lung Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Lymphoma Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Complications Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Malignant Tumor of the Head and-or Neck Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Freedom Health
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Brian Hunis, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1972796159
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    Residency
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    Internship
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Maimonides
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology and Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Memorial Regional Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Hunis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hunis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hunis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hunis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hunis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hunis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

