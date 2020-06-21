Dr. Brian Hunis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hunis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Hunis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Hunis, MD
Dr. Brian Hunis, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Universidad Maimonides and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Hunis works at
Dr. Hunis' Office Locations
Memorial Division of Hematology & Oncology1150 N 35th Ave Ste 330, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 869-5721Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
Memorial Cancer Institute20801 Biscayne Blvd Ste 203, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (954) 691-3259
Memorial Division of Hematology & Oncology801 N Flamingo Rd Ste 103, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 691-3270
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hunis?
Dr. Hunis is exceptional in every way. I would highly recommend this outstanding doctor. Dr. Hunis was very thorough with all information and explanations given. He took the time to address any and all questions and concerns that my family and my father had. El Dr. Hunis es excepcional en todos los sentidos. Recomiendo encarecidamente a este excelente médico. El Dr. Hunis fue muy minucioso con toda la información y explicaciones dadas. Se tomó el tiempo para abordar todas y cada una de las preguntas y preocupaciones de mi padre y las que nosotros como familia teníamos.
About Dr. Brian Hunis, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1972796159
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Universidad Maimonides
- Medical Oncology and Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hunis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hunis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hunis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hunis works at
Dr. Hunis speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hunis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hunis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.