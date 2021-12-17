Dr. Brian Hunt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hunt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Hunt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Hunt, MD
Dr. Brian Hunt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bohemia, NY.
Dr. Hunt works at
Dr. Hunt's Office Locations
Stony Brook OB/GYN4875 Sunrise Hwy Ste 200, Bohemia, NY 11716 Directions (631) 444-2989Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
East Setauket Office6 Technology Dr, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-4686
Stony Brook Hampton Bays225 W Montauk Hwy, Hampton Bays, NY 11946 Directions (631) 723-5000Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pm
SV Professional Center155 E WOODSIDE AVE, Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 758-6565
University Associates In Ob/gyn140 N Belle Mead Ave Ste E, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-4686
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Community Health Network
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
I always request Dr Hunt. I have never had a bad experience. He answers all my questions and is always knowledgeable about my previous appointments even if I seen another dr. I don’t understand the bad reviews. He has been a great doctor, always professional. Very down to earth. I’ve always received great prenatal care.
About Dr. Brian Hunt, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1013114545
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hunt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hunt accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hunt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hunt has seen patients for Maternal Anemia, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hunt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunt.
