Dr. Brian Hunt, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Brian Hunt, MD

Dr. Brian Hunt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bohemia, NY. 

Dr. Hunt works at University Associates Stony Brook OB/GYN in Bohemia, NY with other offices in East Setauket, NY, Hampton Bays, NY and Patchogue, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Maternal Anemia, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hunt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Stony Brook OB/GYN
    4875 Sunrise Hwy Ste 200, Bohemia, NY 11716 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 444-2989
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    East Setauket Office
    6 Technology Dr, East Setauket, NY 11733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 444-4686
  3. 3
    Stony Brook Hampton Bays
    225 W Montauk Hwy, Hampton Bays, NY 11946 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 723-5000
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    SV Professional Center
    155 E WOODSIDE AVE, Patchogue, NY 11772 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 758-6565
  5. 5
    University Associates In Ob/gyn
    140 N Belle Mead Ave Ste E, East Setauket, NY 11733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 444-4686

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Maternal Anemia
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Maternal Anemia
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Community Health Network
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 17, 2021
    I always request Dr Hunt. I have never had a bad experience. He answers all my questions and is always knowledgeable about my previous appointments even if I seen another dr. I don’t understand the bad reviews. He has been a great doctor, always professional. Very down to earth. I’ve always received great prenatal care.
    — Dec 17, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Brian Hunt, MD
    About Dr. Brian Hunt, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013114545
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

