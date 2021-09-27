Dr. Brian Hunter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hunter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Hunter, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Hunter, MD
Dr. Brian Hunter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH|University of Mn Med Sch and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center.
Dr. Hunter works at
Dr. Hunter's Office Locations
Fishkind, Bakewell, Maltzman & Hunter Eye Care and Surgery Center5599 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 293-6740Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Fishkind, Bakewell, Maltzman Hunter & Associates Eye Care10425 N Oracle Rd Ste 135, Oro Valley, AZ 85737 Directions (520) 293-6740Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hunter preformed cataract surgery on both my eyes which was PERFECT! From our first meeting to my last postop visit, he never seemed hurried, patiently explaining everything which gave me an overall feeling of complete confidence on the outcome of the surgeries. I give him our highest recommendations!
About Dr. Brian Hunter, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1528264793
Education & Certifications
- Moran Eye Center, University of Utah
- University of Arizona Medical Center
- Medical College of Wisconsin and Affiliated Hospitals
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH|University of Mn Med Sch
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hunter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hunter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hunter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Hunter has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Blepharitis and Senile Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hunter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hunter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hunter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.