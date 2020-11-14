Overview of Dr. Brian Hyatt, MD

Dr. Brian Hyatt, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rogers, AR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center - Springdale.



Dr. Hyatt works at Pinnacle Premier Psychiatry in Rogers, AR with other offices in Springdale, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), Personality Disorders and Impulse Control Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.