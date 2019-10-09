See All Podiatric Surgeons in Salinas, CA
Dr. Brian Inlow, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.8 (5)
Map Pin Small Salinas, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Brian Inlow, DPM

Dr. Brian Inlow, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Salinas, CA. They completed their residency with California College of Podiatric Medicine

Dr. Inlow works at SVMC Orthopedics, Podiatry & Sports Medicine in Salinas, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Inlow's Office Locations

  1. 1
    SVMC Orthopedics, Podiatry & Sports Medicine
    611 Abbott St Ste 101, Salinas, CA 93901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 757-3041
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Foot Weakness Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Laser Nail Treatment Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Toe Wounds Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 09, 2019
    Dr. Inlow took great care of my husband did amazing surgery and even saved the bone in his foot that they thought was infected
    Jannette — Oct 09, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brian Inlow, DPM
    About Dr. Brian Inlow, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    NPI Number
    • 1891730677
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Inlow, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Inlow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Inlow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Inlow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Inlow works at SVMC Orthopedics, Podiatry & Sports Medicine in Salinas, CA. View the full address on Dr. Inlow’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Inlow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Inlow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Inlow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Inlow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

