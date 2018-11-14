Dr. Jacks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Jacks, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Jacks, MD
Dr. Brian Jacks, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with LAC + USC Medical Center.
Dr. Jacks works at
Dr. Jacks' Office Locations
-
1
Sherman Oaks Diagnostic Laboratory9730 Wilshire Blvd Ste 108, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (310) 274-0684
Hospital Affiliations
- LAC + USC Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jacks?
Dr Jacks has showed nothing but compassion and patience as I have survived a traumatic experience and have been going through difficult times. I can finally see the light at the end of this very long tunnel thanks to his assistance. I would highly recommend Dr. Jacks to anyone that feels as hopeless as I did.
About Dr. Brian Jacks, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1265599633
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacks accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacks works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacks. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.