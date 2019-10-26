Dr. Brian Jacobs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Jacobs, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Jacobs, MD
Dr. Brian Jacobs, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They completed their residency with Rush Presby St Luke's M C
Dr. Jacobs works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Jacobs' Office Locations
-
1
Kirk Eye Center Sc3477 Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 249-4660
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jacobs?
Dr. Jacobs just did my second cataract surgery. Everything was perfect and results couldn’t be better. Thank you??????
About Dr. Brian Jacobs, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1730146218
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Luke's M C
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacobs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacobs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacobs works at
Dr. Jacobs has seen patients for Glaucoma, Ocular Hypertension and Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacobs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jacobs speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.