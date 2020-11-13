Dr. Jaffe accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brian Jaffe, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Jaffe, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Munson Medical Center and UP Health System - Marquette.
Dr. Jaffe works at
Locations
-
1
Traverse Heart & Vascular1200 Sixth St Ste 200, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 935-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- Munson Medical Center
- UP Health System - Marquette
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jaffe?
20 year + patient. I cherish his manor, candor, and care. He is by far the best MD I've ever experienced. He was recommended to me as I do others.
About Dr. Brian Jaffe, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1063407799
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jaffe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jaffe works at
Dr. Jaffe has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Cardiomyopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaffe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaffe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaffe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaffe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaffe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.