Overview of Dr. Brian Janz, MD

Dr. Brian Janz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Eldersburg, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Northwest Hospital Center and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.



Dr. Janz works at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Orthopaedic Associates of Central Maryland - Eldersburg in Eldersburg, MD with other offices in Fulton, MD, Catonsville, MD and Columbia, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, De Quervain's Disease and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.