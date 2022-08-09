See All Plastic Surgeons in Eldersburg, MD
Dr. Brian Janz, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.0 (28)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brian Janz, MD

Dr. Brian Janz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Eldersburg, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Northwest Hospital Center and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.

Dr. Janz works at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Orthopaedic Associates of Central Maryland - Eldersburg in Eldersburg, MD with other offices in Fulton, MD, Catonsville, MD and Columbia, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, De Quervain's Disease and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Janz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Orthopaedic Associates of Central Maryland - Eldersburg
    5961 Exchange Dr Ste 100, Eldersburg, MD 21784 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 644-1880
  2. 2
    Fulton Office
    11810 W Market Pl, Fulton, MD 20759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 644-1880
  3. 3
    The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Orthopaedic Associates of Central Maryland - Catonsville
    910 Frederick Rd, Catonsville, MD 21228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 644-1880
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
  4. 4
    Columbia Office
    10710 Charter Dr Ste 300, Columbia, MD 21044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 644-1880
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Hospital Center
  • Sinai Hospital of Baltimore

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
De Quervain's Disease
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
De Quervain's Disease
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 09, 2022
    Dr. Janz performed surgery to repair ulnar osteotomy and ligament repair. Surgery and follow up were excellent.
    — Aug 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brian Janz, MD
    About Dr. Brian Janz, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1003079435
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Janz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Janz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Janz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Janz works at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Orthopaedic Associates of Central Maryland - Eldersburg in Eldersburg, MD with other offices in Fulton, MD, Catonsville, MD and Columbia, MD. View the full addresses on Dr. Janz’s profile.

    Dr. Janz has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, De Quervain's Disease and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Janz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Janz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Janz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Janz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

