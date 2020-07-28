Dr. Brian Jefferson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jefferson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Jefferson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Jefferson, MD
Dr. Brian Jefferson, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Smyrna, TN. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center and Tristar Summit Medical Center.
Dr. Jefferson's Office Locations
Centennial Heart - StoneCrest Blvd300 Stonecrest Blvd Ste 410, Smyrna, TN 37167 Directions (615) 637-6971
Centennial Heart - Patterson St2400 Patterson St Ste 502, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 637-6969Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Centennial Heart - Interstate Dr Ste B585 Interstate Dr Ste B, Manchester, TN 37355 Directions (629) 219-7830
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleased with Dr. Jefferson and how he handled the thorough examination of my stress test, heart cath, and other tests to discover any problems.
About Dr. Brian Jefferson, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1508830407
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Johns Hopkins Oster Medical Services
- Johns Hopkins Medical School
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jefferson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jefferson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jefferson has seen patients for Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jefferson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jefferson speaks Spanish.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Jefferson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jefferson.
