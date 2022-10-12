Overview of Dr. Brian Jerby, MD

Dr. Brian Jerby, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Carolina School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Jerby works at Novant Health Charlotte Colon & Rectal Surgery in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Matthews, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.