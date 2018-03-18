Dr. Brian Jerkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jerkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Jerkins, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Jerkins, MD
Dr. Brian Jerkins, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital For Women, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Jerkins' Office Locations
UT Hamilton Eye Institute - University Clinical Health1068 1 Crest Hvn Rd, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions
Memphis Eye Cataract Associates6485 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 767-3937
Ochsner Clinic Foundation1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-3995
UT Hamilton Eye Institute930 Madison Ave Ste 200, Memphis, TN 38103 Directions (901) 448-6650Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital For Women
- Methodist University Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Community Health Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Net
- Health Payors Organization
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Humana Veterans
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Healthcare Alliance
- National Preferred Provider Network
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Prime Health Services
- Provider Networks of America
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Special Needs Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Sterling Life Insurance Company
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Brian Jerkins for acute angle-closure glaucoma following numerous surgeries related to a detached retina. Dr. Jerkins assessed my condition and quickly got me into emergency surgery. He handled my “complicated” case with competence and caring. He has been transparent in relaying the reality of my situation and outcome goals. As a healthcare professional myself, I trust Dr. Jerkins and plan to refer my patients to him in the future.
About Dr. Brian Jerkins, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1487829347
Education & Certifications
- Oschner Clin
- UT Hamilton Eye Inst
- Methodist University Hospital
- Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr
- Ophthalmology
