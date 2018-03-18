Overview of Dr. Brian Jerkins, MD

Dr. Brian Jerkins, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital For Women, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Jerkins works at UT Hamilton Eye Institute - University Clinical Health in Memphis, TN with other offices in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.