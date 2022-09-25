See All Ophthalmologists in Irwin, PA
Dr. Brian Jewart, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (54)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brian Jewart, MD

Dr. Brian Jewart, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Irwin, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital and Heritage Valley Kennedy.

Dr. Jewart works at Associates In Ophthalmology in Irwin, PA with other offices in Uniontown, PA, Butler, PA, Monroeville, PA, Greensburg, PA and West Mifflin, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) and Retinal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Jewart's Office Locations

    Associates In Ophthalmology
    25 N Thompson Ln Ste D, Irwin, PA 15642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 837-5834
    Associates in Ophthalmology Ltd
    110 Daniel Dr Ste 1, Uniontown, PA 15401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 439-4250
    Butler
    120 Hollywood Dr Ste 103, Butler, PA 16001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 282-9547
    Associates In Ophthalmology
    2790 Mosside Blvd Ste 200, Monroeville, PA 15146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 373-3344
    Associates In Ophthalmology
    2000 Tower Way # 2031, Greensburg, PA 15601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 837-5834
    Associates in Ophthalmology
    97 Delaware Ave Fl 1, Uniontown, PA 15401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 439-4250
    Aio
    9970 Mountain View Dr Ste 211, West Mifflin, PA 15122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 653-3080

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Butler Memorial Hospital
  • Heritage Valley Kennedy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 25, 2022
    I was very nervous about my first appointment because I thought I was going blind. Dr. Jewart was so kind and explained what was happening and what he could do for me. He promised that the 'shot in the eye' wouldn't hurt and it didn't! He is a great doctor!
    L. Wardropper — Sep 25, 2022
    About Dr. Brian Jewart, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811993207
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Charles Retinal Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St Francis Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mercy Hospital|UPMC Mercy
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Jewart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jewart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jewart has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jewart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jewart has seen patients for Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) and Retinal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jewart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Jewart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jewart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jewart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jewart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

