Dr. Brian Jewart, MD
Dr. Brian Jewart, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Irwin, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital and Heritage Valley Kennedy.
1
Associates In Ophthalmology25 N Thompson Ln Ste D, Irwin, PA 15642 Directions (724) 837-5834
2
Associates in Ophthalmology Ltd110 Daniel Dr Ste 1, Uniontown, PA 15401 Directions (724) 439-4250
3
Butler120 Hollywood Dr Ste 103, Butler, PA 16001 Directions (724) 282-9547
4
Associates In Ophthalmology2790 Mosside Blvd Ste 200, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 373-3344
5
Associates In Ophthalmology2000 Tower Way # 2031, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 837-5834
6
Associates in Ophthalmology97 Delaware Ave Fl 1, Uniontown, PA 15401 Directions (724) 439-4250
7
Aio9970 Mountain View Dr Ste 211, West Mifflin, PA 15122 Directions (412) 653-3080
Hospital Affiliations
- Butler Memorial Hospital
- Heritage Valley Kennedy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I was very nervous about my first appointment because I thought I was going blind. Dr. Jewart was so kind and explained what was happening and what he could do for me. He promised that the 'shot in the eye' wouldn't hurt and it didn't! He is a great doctor!
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1811993207
- Charles Retinal Institute
- St Francis Med Center
- Mercy Hospital|UPMC Mercy
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
