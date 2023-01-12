Dr. Brian Jewell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jewell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Jewell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Jewell, MD
Dr. Brian Jewell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Seven Fields, PA. They completed their residency with Sinai Grace Hosp/grace Hospital
Dr. Jewell works at
Dr. Jewell's Office Locations
Tri-state Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine400 Northpointe Cir Ste 101, Seven Fields, PA 16046 Directions (724) 776-2488Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:30pmWednesday7:00am - 6:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:30am - 11:00am
Tri-state Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine4955 Steubenville Pike Ste 120, Pittsburgh, PA 15205 Directions (412) 787-7582Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Grove City Medical Center
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Follow-up after knee surgery. Very thorough. Answered all my questions.
About Dr. Brian Jewell, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Grace Hosp/grace Hospital
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jewell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jewell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jewell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jewell has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jewell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Jewell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jewell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jewell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jewell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.