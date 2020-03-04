Overview of Dr. Brian Jewett, MD

Dr. Brian Jewett, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.



Dr. Jewett works at Sylvester at Coral Gables in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.