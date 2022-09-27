Dr. Joe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Joe, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Joe, MD
Dr. Brian Joe, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney.
Dr. Joe works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Joe's Office Locations
-
1
Dr Brian L. Joe, MD997 Raintree Cir Ste 160, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (972) 359-7911
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Mckinney
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Joe?
Dr Joe was clear as he explained the diagnosis and treatment plan. Answered all my questions and was very patient with me. I am in great hands for by brain health and strongly recommend Dr Joe and his staff.
About Dr. Brian Joe, MD
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1740379304
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joe works at
Dr. Joe has seen patients for Headache, Tension Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Joe speaks Chinese.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Joe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.