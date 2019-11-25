Dr. Brian Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brian Johnson, MD is a Dermatologist in Norfolk, VA. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center, Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Obici Hospital.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
Virginia Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology5630 Lowery Rd, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 455-5009Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Virginia Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology1035 Champions Way Ste 100, Suffolk, VA 23435 Directions (757) 925-1860
Virginia Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center - Newport News12695 McManus Blvd Ste 4A-B, Newport News, VA 23602 Directions (757) 369-0439
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
- Virginia Premier
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Johnson for MOHS Surgery for over 10 years. He is thorough, professional and so personable. The surgery team runs so smoothly, and efficiently! I recommend him to everyone
About Dr. Brian Johnson, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1164495115
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Skin Cancer Institute
- Johns Hopkins University Med School
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- Johns Hopkins University
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.