Dr. Brian Johnson, MD

Dermatology
4.6 (22)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Brian Johnson, MD is a Dermatologist in Trinity, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.

Dr. Johnson works at Brian T Johnson MD in Trinity, FL with other offices in New Port Richey, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Trinity Dermatology and Aesthetic Centre
    1805 Cypress Brook Dr Ste 101, Trinity, FL 34655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 264-8833
  2. 2
    Brian T. Johnson MD PA
    5341 Grand Blvd Ste 102, New Port Richey, FL 34652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 848-3439

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Trinity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
    Feb 02, 2022
    Dr. Johnson is an excellent Dr. My husband, myself, my daughter, and my 91 year old mother have all seen him for a number of years. All of us are so impressed with how excellent he is as a Dr. ( knows his stuff) with a great, kind, bedside manner also. Some dermatologist want to cut big chucks out of you unnecessary. We have skin issues in our family due to growing up in Miami in the sun a lot and he does not do unnecessary things, very honest and only does what is necessary. His staff is excellent, very sweet and efficient as well. Wow can't say enough good things about this office, very blessed to have found them.
    Judy Bird — Feb 02, 2022
    About Dr. Brian Johnson, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578556189
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
    Internship
    • Marshfield Clinic, Wisconsin
    Medical Education
    • R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Iowa
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
