Dr. Brian Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Johnson, MD is a Dermatologist in Trinity, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.
Locations
Trinity Dermatology and Aesthetic Centre1805 Cypress Brook Dr Ste 101, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 264-8833
Brian T. Johnson MD PA5341 Grand Blvd Ste 102, New Port Richey, FL 34652 Directions (727) 848-3439
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Johnson is an excellent Dr. My husband, myself, my daughter, and my 91 year old mother have all seen him for a number of years. All of us are so impressed with how excellent he is as a Dr. ( knows his stuff) with a great, kind, bedside manner also. Some dermatologist want to cut big chucks out of you unnecessary. We have skin issues in our family due to growing up in Miami in the sun a lot and he does not do unnecessary things, very honest and only does what is necessary. His staff is excellent, very sweet and efficient as well. Wow can't say enough good things about this office, very blessed to have found them.
About Dr. Brian Johnson, MD
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1578556189
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Marshfield Clinic, Wisconsin
- R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia
- University of Iowa
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.