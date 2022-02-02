Overview

Dr. Brian Johnson, MD is a Dermatologist in Trinity, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at Brian T Johnson MD in Trinity, FL with other offices in New Port Richey, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.